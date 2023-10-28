Night Court Actor John Larroquette Responds To The Death Of Co-Star Richard Moll

On October 27, news came that actor Richard Moll had died at the age of 80. The seasoned voice actor and prolific horror movie star was best known for his work on NBC's original "Night Court," which ran from 1984 to 1992. For nearly 200 episodes, he took on the role of bailiff Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, playing the goofy and endearing character to perfection. Given his extended and celebrated tenure on the program, it's no surprise that his fellow "Night Court" star John Larroquette — the actor behind Dan Fielding — took to social media to share a few words of remembrance.

"Larger than life and taller too.We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life. My condolences and heart felt sympathy to his family and loved ones," Larroquette wrote in an emotional post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. As he noted, a few years before they joined forces on "Night Court," Larroquette and Moll worked together on another beloved sitcom, "Mork & Mindy." They both appear on the 1981 episode "Alienation."

Sadly, Moll's death makes the already short list of still-living main "Night Court" actors even shorter.