Night Court Actor John Larroquette Responds To The Death Of Co-Star Richard Moll
On October 27, news came that actor Richard Moll had died at the age of 80. The seasoned voice actor and prolific horror movie star was best known for his work on NBC's original "Night Court," which ran from 1984 to 1992. For nearly 200 episodes, he took on the role of bailiff Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, playing the goofy and endearing character to perfection. Given his extended and celebrated tenure on the program, it's no surprise that his fellow "Night Court" star John Larroquette — the actor behind Dan Fielding — took to social media to share a few words of remembrance.
"Larger than life and taller too.We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life. My condolences and heart felt sympathy to his family and loved ones," Larroquette wrote in an emotional post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. As he noted, a few years before they joined forces on "Night Court," Larroquette and Moll worked together on another beloved sitcom, "Mork & Mindy." They both appear on the 1981 episode "Alienation."
Sadly, Moll's death makes the already short list of still-living main "Night Court" actors even shorter.
Larroquette is sadly one of the few main Night Court cast members still alive
The original "Night Court" bid viewers farewell over 30 years ago, and as those three decades have worn on, the majority of the main cast members have sadly passed away. For instance, Harry Anderson, Judge Harry T. Stone himself, died on April 16, 2018 at the age of 65, with influenza and heart disease being the causes. Christine Sullivan actor Markie Post died on August 7, 2021 due to cancer at age 70, and Paula Kelly, who played Liz Williams in Season 1, died of heart failure at 77 on February 8, 2020. Also, Mac Robinson actor Charlie Robinson died on July 11, 2021 due to cardiac arrest. He was 75.
Going back to the show's early years, Selma Diamond and Florence Halop — the actors for the characters Selma Hacker and Flo Kleiner — died May 13, 1985 and July 15, 1986, respectively. Diamond was 64 and died of lung cancer, while Halop also died of lung cancer at 63. That doesn't leave many "Night Court" regulars left. Aside from John Larroquette, there's one-time Sheila Gardner actor Gail Strickland, Season 2 Billie Young actor Ellen Foley, Season 1 Lana Wagner actor Karen Austin, and Roz Russell actor Marsha Warfield.
In addition to the recently passed Richard Moll, may all of the deceased "Night Court" actors rest in peace.