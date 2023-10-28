Omni-Man Vs The Powerpuff Girls: Who Wins In A Fight?
A debate that is in no way bonkers (alright, maybe a little) has sparked online arguments about who would fly away victorious in a battle between Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons) and the Powerpuff Girls. Move on from Ethan Hunt against James Bond. Forget Batman vs. Superman. The actual earth-shattering altercation the world wants to see right now is the mustached menace from "Invincible" brawling with a trio of six-year-olds in what promises to be a wince-inducing and bloody scrap.
Since it was brought to light on X, previously known as Twitter, plenty of fans of both shows chimed in to give their pre-fight analysis of the battle that would see lives lost, facial hair frayed, and saucepan-sized eyes swollen. Even the "Invincible" X account backed the competition, saying that the Powerpuff Girls would win the day. The heroic trio and the not-so-heroic Viltrumite have their advantages, but which side would leave their opponent on the tarmac? Let's break down, with as few broken bones as possible, what Blossom (Cathy Cavidini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), Buttercup (Elizabeth Daily), and Omni-Man bring to the table, starting with the nightmare known as Nolan Grayson.
Omni-Man can break people and planets
We're no experts in competitive fighting, but it wouldn't be a wild bet to put money on the space alien who gave his son the super-powered spanking of the century. Omni-Man, the father of Invincible (Steven Yeun), proves on several occasions in the 1st season of Amazon's beloved show that there aren't many opponents he can't hold his own against. Nolan's brutal beatdown of the Guardians of the Globe illustrates that he can take on multiple opponents. Three super-powered kids who still have a bedtime wouldn't be an issue. Omni-Man is also part of a planet-dominating race with a high success rate; if you're in the way of the Viltrum Empire, you'll be swiftly dealt with no matter who you are.
As shown in gruesome detail in the "Invincible" Season 1 finale, not even the children are safe from the force of Nolan Grayson, including his own. Between having a stern word with Mark and using him as an emergency stop for a subway train, Omni-Man rips through kids and their parents in equal measure. So how would three super-powered children do against him? Well, given their rogues gallery and the inarguable pounding they've given all of them over the years, it's safe to say that if push came to an earth-rattling shove, the Powerpuff Girls wouldn't take a time out.
The Powerpuff Girls could give as much as they get
They might be made of sugar, spice, and everything nice, but Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup wouldn't play that way. After giving the likes of Mojo Jojo a beating behind bars in Season 3, Episode 8A, "Candy is Dandy," they can really get their knuckles (if they had any) dirty if necessary, whoever their opponent is. Compared to decaying magicians or the Devil himself, an alien invader wouldn't be that much of a stretch — and it wouldn't fall on a single Powerpuff Girl, either.
They'll do anything to save the day as a team, and that even includes singing a song, like in Season 1, Episode 11B, "Mime For A Change." It's their connection and love for one another, however, that could be their weakness. Omni-Man has no one to depend on but himself, but with this trio, one false move could put another part of the group in danger — a risk that doesn't apply to Nolan.
While not taking away what the Powerpuff Girls are packing in those mighty fists, along with Blossom's leadership, Bubbles' immovable will, and Bubbles' unshakable support, take one of them off the field (and you know Nolan would), and the dominos would undoubtedly begin to fall. This is the biggest weakness these cute contenders would have, which the competition would waste no time exploiting. Nolan fights dirty and relentlessly — exactly why he'd come out on top.
Omni-Man wins thanks to his killer edge
We hate to go against what even the official "Invincible" account on X might suggest, but Omni-Man leaving victorious in this scrap seems a certainty. Like a mustachioed Terminator, Nolan absolutely will not stop until his opponents are dead. After beating a super-team comprised of seven heroes, three more that can't even legally drive would quite literally be child's play. That's not to say the Powerpuff Girls wouldn't put up a fight (we're calling it now, Bubbles would be the last to fall), but love and care for each other seems to be what would hold them back.
Also, there's just the undeniable fact that Nolan really is just a brute who swatted down everything Cecil (Walton Goggins) threw at him in the Season 1 finale and did so on his own, fully anticipating taking over a planet. There's also Omni-Man's trick — his ability to adapt and fight in outer space — which the Powerpuff Girls could struggle with. All he'd have to do is grab the little scamps, shoot out of Earth's atmosphere, and leave them floating up there to swiftly meet their maker. Well, not the Professor, but you know what we mean. Sure, the panic button could be pressed to send in the girls, but in the end, it wouldn't lead to anything but a horrific altercation and the world wondering why we sent three children to try and beat up a Tom Selleck from outer space with anger issues.