Omni-Man Vs The Powerpuff Girls: Who Wins In A Fight?

They might be made of sugar, spice, and everything nice, but Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup wouldn't play that way. After giving the likes of Mojo Jojo a beating behind bars in Season 3, Episode 8A, "Candy is Dandy," they can really get their knuckles (if they had any) dirty if necessary, whoever their opponent is. Compared to decaying magicians or the Devil himself, an alien invader wouldn't be that much of a stretch — and it wouldn't fall on a single Powerpuff Girl, either.

They'll do anything to save the day as a team, and that even includes singing a song, like in Season 1, Episode 11B, "Mime For A Change." It's their connection and love for one another, however, that could be their weakness. Omni-Man has no one to depend on but himself, but with this trio, one false move could put another part of the group in danger — a risk that doesn't apply to Nolan.

While not taking away what the Powerpuff Girls are packing in those mighty fists, along with Blossom's leadership, Bubbles' immovable will, and Bubbles' unshakable support, take one of them off the field (and you know Nolan would), and the dominos would undoubtedly begin to fall. This is the biggest weakness these cute contenders would have, which the competition would waste no time exploiting. Nolan fights dirty and relentlessly — exactly why he'd come out on top.