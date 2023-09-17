Loki: Tara Strong Went Outside The Box For Miss Minutes' Voice - For Good Reason

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are introduced to the Time Variance Authority via "Loki" on Disney+, and it's a surreal entity, to say the least. The faction tasked with maintaining the Sacred Timeline embraces drab aesthetics, 1960s office building-like architecture, and, surprisingly a gratingly upbeat mascot named Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). Throughout the season, the anthropomorphic clock explains the purpose of the TVA and communicates valuable information to workers and imprisoned Variants alike. As it turns out, she even maintains a presence in the dwelling of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

To bring this smiley yet sinister character to life, Strong literally had no choice but to think outside the box to come up with her voice. "With 'Loki,' there was very few sides, very little character description, and certainly no show bible. I remember calling my agent saying, 'Who is she? Is she sentient, is she this, is she that?' and they said, 'We don't really know,'" the legendary voice actor told The A.V. Club of her audition experience. Thus, given Marvel Studios' secrecy, she tried out three different voices based on next to no info about her role, and the cheery one with Miss Minutes' unmistakable accent ultimately won out.

Thanks in large part to Strong, Miss Minutes is now a "Loki" and overall MCU favorite — something she's immensely grateful for.