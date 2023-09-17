Loki: Tara Strong Went Outside The Box For Miss Minutes' Voice - For Good Reason
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are introduced to the Time Variance Authority via "Loki" on Disney+, and it's a surreal entity, to say the least. The faction tasked with maintaining the Sacred Timeline embraces drab aesthetics, 1960s office building-like architecture, and, surprisingly a gratingly upbeat mascot named Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). Throughout the season, the anthropomorphic clock explains the purpose of the TVA and communicates valuable information to workers and imprisoned Variants alike. As it turns out, she even maintains a presence in the dwelling of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).
To bring this smiley yet sinister character to life, Strong literally had no choice but to think outside the box to come up with her voice. "With 'Loki,' there was very few sides, very little character description, and certainly no show bible. I remember calling my agent saying, 'Who is she? Is she sentient, is she this, is she that?' and they said, 'We don't really know,'" the legendary voice actor told The A.V. Club of her audition experience. Thus, given Marvel Studios' secrecy, she tried out three different voices based on next to no info about her role, and the cheery one with Miss Minutes' unmistakable accent ultimately won out.
Thanks in large part to Strong, Miss Minutes is now a "Loki" and overall MCU favorite — something she's immensely grateful for.
Strong is appreciative of the MCU fandom's love for Miss Minutes
All in all, Miss Minutes is far from the main focus of "Loki." She more or less just pops up from time to time to spout some TVA propaganda or, in the case of the final episode of Season 1, speak directly to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie Laufeydottir (Sophia Di Martino). Nevertheless, Tara Strong's vocal performances coupled with the character's endearing nature and fun design have made her an MCU fan favorite. This fact isn't lost on Strong by any means, as she went on to tell The A.V. Club during her conversation with the publication.
"I didn't know the show was going to be such a big hit. I didn't know people would love Miss Minutes as much as they do, because you really never know. You have this animated character joining an already very highly respected, beloved universe. So I'm very grateful that the fans took her in so completely," she said, adding that she has fallen in love with Miss Minutes just as deeply as so many in the MCU fan community have since her debut during the first "Loki" season. It's good to know she'll be back for more timeline-hopping mischief and mayhem in the second season, too.
The highly-anticipated "Loki" Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.