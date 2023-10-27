Everything To Know About American Ghost Walks From Shark Tank

If you're a relatively casual "Shark Tank" viewer, you might think the show only works with products that have some sort of practical, tangible use. This isn't the case with American Ghost Walks, a country-spanning ghost tour company that offers some seriously original experiences.

American Ghost Walks' founder Mike Huberty and business partner Allison Jornlin appear on the October 27 episode of "Shark Tank" to give the Sharks a look at exactly what this innovative and family-run ghost tour company does. The brother and sister actually started the company that would ultimately become American Ghost Walks sort of separately, according to their official website. Jornlin was the mastermind behind the first ghost tour in Milwaukee in 2008, and in 2010, Huberty started one in Madison, Wisconsin. The pair have been expanding their operation ever since. As their site puts it, the tours are for anybody and everybody: "Whether you're a believer or a skeptic, we promise an unforgettable journey into the realms of the history as well as the unknown."

Here's what you need to know about American Ghost Walks as you check out their episode of "Shark Tank."