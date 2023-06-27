Five Nights At Freddy's: Why The Trailer's Taxi Driver Has The Internet Cheering
This fall, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is set to take the lore-rich, independently-produced video game to the big screen, with all of its gore and jump scares intact. The film's first, haunting full-length trailer shows that every major plot element seems to be in place, from the spooky animatronics to the abandoned family restaurant. Lone security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), will have to learn how outwit Freddy Fazzbear and his crew of jolly, murderous robot pals when they come to life during his night shift. Since Mike's trying to protect his daughter, Abby (Piper Rubio), as the animatronics want her to join their number, all bets are off as to who will survive Mike's first week on the job.
Devotees of the series have devoured every drop of information that Universal Studios has offered up to the public as the movie's October 27 release date has grown closer. One familiar face embedded in the new trailer made viewers sit up and pay attention — a cameo from YouTuber CoryxKenshin, who portrays a cab driver giving a lift to Abby and Golden Freddy toward the end of the trailer.
The reaction was ebullient on Twitter, to say the least. "CORYXKENSHIN IN A FNAF MOVIE I JUST EXPLODED," cried @slmccles. His presence was enough to turn around the opinion of even the film's most critical viewers, like @penbbles. "coryxkenshin is actually showing up in the fnaf movie i take back every single negative thing i said about this movie," they said.
Fans hailed CoryxKenshin's cameo as a return to their childhood days
The connection between CoryxKenshin and "Five Nights at Freddy's" goes back nearly a decade. For a number of nostalgic viewers watching the trailer on Twitter, it felt like revisiting the happy past. "Coryxkenshin in the fnaf movie. almost teared up seeing him. i'll be there opening night," said @zaegotohell, attaching a clip of Michael Jackson performing "Earth Song" to the tweet. Another user, @yggdrasilsaltar, agreed, "Coryxkenshin is in the fnaf movie yeah im thinking 5 stars."
For many fans, CoryxKenshin represents a tranquil time when YouTubers like he, Markiplier and Jacksepticeye played the game for millions of viewers on their channels. All three men have since followed the "Five Nights at Freddy's" series through its eight sequels.
CoryxKenshin first uploaded a playthrough of the game in 2014 and his videos spotlighting the franchise have reached millions of viewers. His first video spotlighting the series has garnered over 5 million views at press time. His cameo definitely feels like a fond return favor from the franchise to those who helped make it famous; after all, without all of those gaming YouTubers screaming in horror as those robots jumped ups and squealed in your face, it's possible "Five Nights at Freddy's" would have never become as popular as it is now.