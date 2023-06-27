Five Nights At Freddy's: Why The Trailer's Taxi Driver Has The Internet Cheering

This fall, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is set to take the lore-rich, independently-produced video game to the big screen, with all of its gore and jump scares intact. The film's first, haunting full-length trailer shows that every major plot element seems to be in place, from the spooky animatronics to the abandoned family restaurant. Lone security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), will have to learn how outwit Freddy Fazzbear and his crew of jolly, murderous robot pals when they come to life during his night shift. Since Mike's trying to protect his daughter, Abby (Piper Rubio), as the animatronics want her to join their number, all bets are off as to who will survive Mike's first week on the job.

Devotees of the series have devoured every drop of information that Universal Studios has offered up to the public as the movie's October 27 release date has grown closer. One familiar face embedded in the new trailer made viewers sit up and pay attention — a cameo from YouTuber CoryxKenshin, who portrays a cab driver giving a lift to Abby and Golden Freddy toward the end of the trailer.

The reaction was ebullient on Twitter, to say the least. "CORYXKENSHIN IN A FNAF MOVIE I JUST EXPLODED," cried @slmccles. His presence was enough to turn around the opinion of even the film's most critical viewers, like @penbbles. "coryxkenshin is actually showing up in the fnaf movie i take back every single negative thing i said about this movie," they said.