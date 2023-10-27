The Rotten Tomatoes Score For John Cena's Freelance Is Much Worse Than You Think

The premise of "Freelance," and the pedigree of its cast and crew, is promising enough. The film, which premiered on October 27, follows Mason Pettits (John Cena), a former special forces operator whose back injury forced him to retire early and pivot to a legal career. Stuck in his newfound suburban malaise, Mason takes a gig escorting journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the charming dictator of Paldonia, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba).

Within hours of their arrival, a military coup breaks out. What follows is a foot chase through the South American jungle that borrows from films like "The Lost City," "Romancing the Stone," and director Pierre Morel's more well-known effort, "Taken."

"It should all make for a zippy good time," wrote Angie Han in her review of "Freelance" for The Hollywood Reporter, "crackling with humor and intrigue and punctuated with bursts of thrilling action. But 'Freelance' fails to deliver on every front." Other critics overwhelmingly agree, and as of this writing, "Freelance" has a dismal 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Freelance" is described as an action-comedy, but the general consensus is that the film is neither action-packed nor particularly funny. In a one-star review for Slant Magazine, Derek Smith wrote, "As such, the film ultimately feels as aimless as it does airless—too blasé for its more serious messaging to land and not nearly funny enough to make you forget it."