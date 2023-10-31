Star Wars: The Deadliest Lightsaber Technique That Nobody Uses

The Star Wars universe is full of secret Force techniques, forbidden lightsaber maneuvers, and ancient dark side powers. When you've got decades upon decades of lore spreading across every conceivable medium — and two distinct timelines — that's inevitable. The main movies and TV shows only show a fraction of what the Jedi, Sith, and other Force users are capable of, but they're still packed with stylish moves. However, there's one particularly dangerous lightsaber technique we hardly ever see.

Some fans may be familiar with Tràkata, a fighting form from Star Wars Legends centered around turning your lightsaber on and off repeatedly in combat. Doing so could be disorienting to an opponent, but it was also seen as dishonorable. As a result, both Jedi and Sith typically agreed not to use this tricky lightsaber move.

But what about taking that same principle of Tràkata and inverting it — turning off your opponent's lightsaber in the middle of a fight with the Force rather than your own? There are several documented instances of this happening in Star Wars, including a few cases in the modern Disney canon. But if it's possible and clearly effective, why don't we see more Force users employ this deadly technique during combat?