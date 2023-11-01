Carrie Fisher's Reaction To Being Cast In Star Wars Was So Perfect

Carrie Fisher became one of the most beloved movie stars of her generation, largely due to her iconic "Star Wars" role, which she recounts celebrating in a memoir she published toward the end of her life. Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, played many roles in film and television over the course of her life, but her turn as Princess Leia in the original trilogy of "Star Wars" was her most iconic role.

As she describes in her memoir, "The Princess Diarist," Fisher's reaction when she found out she was cast in "Star Wars" was one of pure joy. She recounts that she ran into the rainy streets of Los Angeles upon receiving news from her agent that she'd scored the part of Leia. "He laughed, then I laughed and dropped the phone and ran out into the front yard and into the street," she writes. "It was raining. It didn't rain in L.A. It was raining in L.A. and I was Princess Leia."

The memoir is based on diaries Fisher kept around the time she worked on the original "Star Wars," and it is the last book she published.