Carrie Fisher's Reaction To Being Cast In Star Wars Was So Perfect
Carrie Fisher became one of the most beloved movie stars of her generation, largely due to her iconic "Star Wars" role, which she recounts celebrating in a memoir she published toward the end of her life. Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, played many roles in film and television over the course of her life, but her turn as Princess Leia in the original trilogy of "Star Wars" was her most iconic role.
As she describes in her memoir, "The Princess Diarist," Fisher's reaction when she found out she was cast in "Star Wars" was one of pure joy. She recounts that she ran into the rainy streets of Los Angeles upon receiving news from her agent that she'd scored the part of Leia. "He laughed, then I laughed and dropped the phone and ran out into the front yard and into the street," she writes. "It was raining. It didn't rain in L.A. It was raining in L.A. and I was Princess Leia."
The memoir is based on diaries Fisher kept around the time she worked on the original "Star Wars," and it is the last book she published.
Carrie Fisher danced in the rain when she was cast as Princess Leia
Although Carrie Fisher was the daughter of two celebrities, actor Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, she didn't become a star of the same caliber until George Lucas cast her in "Star Wars." The fact that she danced in the rain upon receiving the role of Princess Leia is fitting, not only because it embodies the youthful spirit she was known for but also because her mother starred in the 1952 film "Singin' in the Rain." Fisher recalls only dancing, not singing, in the rain after that call from her agent, but it still feels like a full-circle mother-to-daughter moment.
Although she loved the character of Leia Organa, Fisher's time on the set of "Star Wars" wasn't always a happy one, and her struggles have since become public knowledge. She struggled with her mental health and substance addiction, later admitting she was unprepared for the level of fame the role of Princess Leia brought with it. "All I did when I was really famous was wait for it to end," she told the "Today" show in 2008.
