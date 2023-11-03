Gen V: Season 1 Finale's Nail-Biting Homage To A Classic X-Men Antihero Explained

Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Guardians of Godolkin"

There's a lot to pick apart from the "Gen V" Season 1 finale, and we're not just talking about the unidentified meaty matter that's scattered across campus. Chaos reigns in "Guardians of Godolkin," partly thanks to Cate (Maddie Phillips), whose drastic side-switching is not unlike that of a favorite Marvel character with similar powers, just the other way around.

It's nothing new for superpowered people in the "Boys" universe to resemble twisted reflections of more well-known heroes of the genre. Homelander (Antony Starr) is your psychotic Superman, the Deep (Chace Crawford) is the kind of joke Aquaman used to be, and the doe-eyed Cate Dunlap has become as chilling as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma Frost.

Frost is introduced in 1979's "X-Men" #129 as a powerful and incredibly duplicitous world-class telepath who can control weaker minds and have them do her bidding. Similarly, Phillips' blond, siren-like Cate is capable of getting anyone to do whatever she wants as long as she makes direct skin contact. But while Emma Frost eventually sees the error of her ways and becomes an important member of the team she'd spent so long battling over the years, given how things have ended on "Gen V," it's a big question of whether Cate will walk a similar path.