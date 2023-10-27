Gen V Learned From The Boys' Biggest Season 1 Mistake

When "The Boys," based on the notoriously edgy and controversial Dynamite Entertainment comic book series, first debuted on Amazon Prime in 2019, fans expected shocking gore and depictions of sexual deviancy. What they likely didn't expect was for it to introduce one of the first non-binary characters on a superhero show. Unfortunately, the character in question — a shape-shifter called Doppelganger (Dan Darin-Zanco) — is a failure on all fronts. Instead of being used to explore gender and the trope of shape-shifting, they are merely a vehicle for trans and homophobic "jokes" so played out that even most bigots would dismiss them as hackneyed.

"Gen V" makes up for this misstep with the introduction of Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), an original bigender character that shows not just what Doppelganger could have been but also how far "The Boys" has come since its rocky Season 1. Jordan is written to allow "Gen V" to do what "The Boys" has consistently succeeded at since Season 2: social commentary and thematic exploration. Their presence is neither derogatory nor pandering — they're a real character that helps the series explore gender identity (an issue especially relevant to its collegiate setting) and how gender nonconformity would be varyingly accepted and rejected in a world with superpowers.