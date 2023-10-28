Frasier's Integral Father-Son Story Was Inspired By Real-Life Circumstances

When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, it somehow accomplished the feat of being a fish-out-of-water story and a homecoming all at once. The series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he returns to his native Seattle following his tenure in Boston (and, accordingly, "Cheers"). There, the prodigal son must take in his father, Martin (John Mahoney), a former Seattle Police Department detective who caught a stray bullet in the line of fire. Frasier's pompous attitude and highfalutin tastes, however, don't align with the blue-collar Martin, and the series mines much of its humor from their odd-couple living situation.

When they were developing "Frasier," co-creators David Lee, David Angell, and Peter Casey began to formulate the show as a workplace comedy. That focus shifted when Lee's father had a stroke. "It became clear to baby boomer, only-child me that I was going to have to take care of my parents," Lee recalled in Vanity Fair's oral history of "Frasier." "I remember thinking, what if that happened to Frasier?"

For Casey, the father-son story was all the more interesting given Frasier's profession. The cop angle he borrowed from his own upbringing. "Here's a psychiatrist, telling people how to resolve their family issues, with his own family issues disrupting his life," Casey said. "His dad (a policeman like my father and grandfather), a home-care worker, a dog, and that sh***y old Barcalounger."

The disconnect between Martin and his children provided plenty of punchlines, but over the course of the series, their relationships became more profound.