How Twitter Reacted To Five Nights At Freddy's
Director Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is finally here, bringing the well-loved horror video game series to moviegoers in live-action. The film centers on Mike Schmidt ("Hunger Games" alum Josh Hutcherson), who bites off a bit more than he can chew when he takes a job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where things get hair-raising after dark. Though the Blumhouse Productions effort tries to faithfully adapt the game universe while providing a solid horror experience, so far, it's not doing well with critics. At the time of this writing, the film has only a 25% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, when it comes to a franchise with such an intense cult following, the critic's reviews only mean so much. As "Five Nights at Freddy's" launches its cinematic run, fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, are sharing their thoughts on the long-awaited feature. While reactions have run the gamut, X users have been generally kinder to the film than critics have. X user @BottleCaps44 expressed a similar view to many fans when they posted, "Incredible adaptation for what it was and the budget they had."
Here's what else social media has had to say.
Twitter users seem to enjoy this live-action adaptation
Ahead of its wide release on October 27, some fans have taken advantage of early showings of "Five Nights at Freddy's." Those able to see the movie early admit that it has its share of flaws, but it's an enjoyable time all the same.
"Just watched #FiveNightsAtFreddys and the movie was absolutely perfect for me. People laughed, got jumpscared and enjoyed it in my cinema. The movie got created especially for fans, it shows n im so glad abt it," wrote X user @noimoien, who added that they're looking forward to a rewatch. User @DrZaiusGoD also attended a rather excitable screening, and came away saying, "I knew nothing of #FNAF and I enjoyed it." Still, some viewers like @Perez_Joel_ have asserted that you'll have more fun if you're a fan of the games and the lore.
Keeping the positivity rolling, @deenadinner expressed their all-caps love for the film and appreciation for those who worked to bring it to life. User @Accountinouse also gave credit to those creative minds and weighed in on where it was best to see the movie by saying, "I highly recommend watching it in theatre!" As for @nolanrollinn, they gave "Five Nights at Freddy's" a score of 10 out of 10 and said that they were "LITERALLY SHAKING WITH EXCITEMENT FROM THE MOVIE!"
Some fans don't think it quite worked as a horror movie
Even though a good portion of "Five Nights at Freddy's" viewers are showering the movie with praise, others are expressing some hang ups. Much of the debate around the film thus far has focused on whether or not it is effective as a horror movie.
For instance, @macleodm80 discussed this in their mini X review, claiming that "Five Nights at Freddy's" isn't too bad but is lacking in the gore department. In a similar vein, @sodapets recommended that fans see the movie, but added, "overall I just thought it was underwhelming but the animatronics were very cool i just wish we saw more of them lol?" Some fans, like @cowboylikejill, think that an R-rated cut of the movie would work much better.
While many find the lack of horror to be a strike against "Five Nights at Freddy's," some don't have as much of an issue with it. "I was expecting lots of jump scares, but to my positive surprise I got a horror drama with an interesting plot and even some heartwarming moments," posted @cruelangelscat. And @RGameplayXtreme even argued, "Falls flat as a horror movie, but triumphs as a movie made for FNAF fans."
For those curious about putting these moviegoer assessments to the test, "Five Nights at Freddy's" will play in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service simultaneously.