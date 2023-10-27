How Twitter Reacted To Five Nights At Freddy's

Director Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is finally here, bringing the well-loved horror video game series to moviegoers in live-action. The film centers on Mike Schmidt ("Hunger Games" alum Josh Hutcherson), who bites off a bit more than he can chew when he takes a job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where things get hair-raising after dark. Though the Blumhouse Productions effort tries to faithfully adapt the game universe while providing a solid horror experience, so far, it's not doing well with critics. At the time of this writing, the film has only a 25% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, when it comes to a franchise with such an intense cult following, the critic's reviews only mean so much. As "Five Nights at Freddy's" launches its cinematic run, fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, are sharing their thoughts on the long-awaited feature. While reactions have run the gamut, X users have been generally kinder to the film than critics have. X user @BottleCaps44 expressed a similar view to many fans when they posted, "Incredible adaptation for what it was and the budget they had."

Here's what else social media has had to say.