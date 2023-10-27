The Woman In Me: Who Narrates Britney Spears' Book & Why Are People Laughing?

Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," finally dropped on October 24 and has been making headlines since. So why are fans laughing over the audiobook?

Here's the deal. Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams is, for whatever reason, reading Spears' audiobook, and she's giving it all she's got — especially in one scene where Spears recounts an embarrassing moment with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. According to Spears, Timberlake and the rest of the boys in N*SYNC thought that they were a little edgier than contemporaries like the Backstreet Boys, and when they tried to hang out with Black artists of their era, things got ... a little weird.

"*NSYNC hung out with Black artists," Spears wrote and Williams read. "Sometimes I thought they tried too hard to fit in. One day [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, 'Oh yeah, oh shiz oh shiz, Ginuwine, what's up homie?' After Ginuwine walked away, [Spears' longtime assistant] Felicia did an impression of J. J wasn't even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, 'OK, f**k you.'"