Who Is The Sea Queen On The Masked Singer? Twitter Seems To Know
A handful of celebrities — including Tom Sandoval, Billie Jean King, and Tyler Posey — have already been revealed on Season 10 of "The Masked Singer," and fans think Macy Gray could be behind Sea Queen's rather enormous headpiece.
After first appearing on the Harry Potter-themed episode as what the show refers to as a "wild card" contestant, Sea Queen said during her introduction, "When I got asked to appear as the Sea Queen on Harry Potter Night, as a Wild Card, I said, 'Great! Sign me up! Because I've always been a bit of a wild card in life." From there, she revealed two clues. First, she said, "I got my first job giving museum tours at 14, but I got fired." Second, she confessed, "And then, because I was a smart cookie, my mom got me into a fancy boarding school, but I got kicked out." She also said she's done everything from music to comedy, and she's getting ready to launch a new tour. Sea Queen kicked off her time on the show with a well-received rendition of "Love Potion No. 9."
The judges had some guesses. Jenny McCarthy thought the Sea Queen could potentially be Erykah Badu, while Ken Jeong guessed Queen Latifah. Nicole Byer put forth a theory that it could be Jenifer Lewis. So where does Macy Gray come in? Well, some fans are convinced the "I Try" singer is really the Sea Queen.
Is Macy Gray the Sea Queen on the Masked Singer?
Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), some fans put Macy Gray's name out there when Robin Thicke admitted he couldn't figure out the Sea Queen's identity. "I like Kenny's guess, but it sounds like Macy Gray to me," @epjeanne wrote, presumably referring to Ken Jeong. User @mattyxlp added some more evidence: "That's Macy Gray! She was on Aus version of the show last year." From there, a bunch of other users went on to name Gray, so she's definitely a popular guess.
Anyone who's listened to Gray before knows that she has an incredibly distinctive, raspy voice — and based on the Sea Queen's performance of "Love Potion No. 9," it definitely sounds like Gray could be hiding under that mask. The singer's most recent album was way back in 2018, so if she's looking to boost her image before heading out on a new tour, it could be Gray, even though she might not be as well known for any comedic chops. After being marked safe in Episode 5, though, it's possible fans will have to wait a little while before they learn if their guesses are correct.
"The Masked Singer" airs on Wednesdays on Fox.