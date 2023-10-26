Who Is The Sea Queen On The Masked Singer? Twitter Seems To Know

A handful of celebrities — including Tom Sandoval, Billie Jean King, and Tyler Posey — have already been revealed on Season 10 of "The Masked Singer," and fans think Macy Gray could be behind Sea Queen's rather enormous headpiece.

After first appearing on the Harry Potter-themed episode as what the show refers to as a "wild card" contestant, Sea Queen said during her introduction, "When I got asked to appear as the Sea Queen on Harry Potter Night, as a Wild Card, I said, 'Great! Sign me up! Because I've always been a bit of a wild card in life." From there, she revealed two clues. First, she said, "I got my first job giving museum tours at 14, but I got fired." Second, she confessed, "And then, because I was a smart cookie, my mom got me into a fancy boarding school, but I got kicked out." She also said she's done everything from music to comedy, and she's getting ready to launch a new tour. Sea Queen kicked off her time on the show with a well-received rendition of "Love Potion No. 9."

The judges had some guesses. Jenny McCarthy thought the Sea Queen could potentially be Erykah Badu, while Ken Jeong guessed Queen Latifah. Nicole Byer put forth a theory that it could be Jenifer Lewis. So where does Macy Gray come in? Well, some fans are convinced the "I Try" singer is really the Sea Queen.