Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Lands Jail Time Over Chilling Allegations

After a court appearance on October 25, Fox News confirmed that "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan received a brief jail sentence following an arrest in July.

Bryan, who plays oldest son Brad on "Home Improvement," previously spent just under a week in jail after police in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon arrested him in response to reports of a dispute with an unspecified woman. According to a piece The Hollywood Reporter published at that time, he was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree robbery, and a misdemeanor claim of harassment.

In court, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. Per the terms of an agreed upon resolution, all additional charges were dropped. Bryan's sentence requires seven days in jail followed by 36 months of supervised probation. He must also refrain from contacting the victim unless approved by his probation officer and undergo treatment for alcohol/substance abuse. A probation violation, meanwhile, could mean 19 to 20 months in prison.

Chief deputy district attorney for Lane County, Oregon Chris Parosa told Fox News that Bryan's sentence will factor in time already served, meaning that his stint immediately after his arrest will count toward much, if not all, of his jail sentence.