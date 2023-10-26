Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Lands Jail Time Over Chilling Allegations
After a court appearance on October 25, Fox News confirmed that "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan received a brief jail sentence following an arrest in July.
Bryan, who plays oldest son Brad on "Home Improvement," previously spent just under a week in jail after police in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon arrested him in response to reports of a dispute with an unspecified woman. According to a piece The Hollywood Reporter published at that time, he was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree robbery, and a misdemeanor claim of harassment.
In court, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. Per the terms of an agreed upon resolution, all additional charges were dropped. Bryan's sentence requires seven days in jail followed by 36 months of supervised probation. He must also refrain from contacting the victim unless approved by his probation officer and undergo treatment for alcohol/substance abuse. A probation violation, meanwhile, could mean 19 to 20 months in prison.
Chief deputy district attorney for Lane County, Oregon Chris Parosa told Fox News that Bryan's sentence will factor in time already served, meaning that his stint immediately after his arrest will count toward much, if not all, of his jail sentence.
Zachery Ty Bryan has a recent history of legal troubles
In February of 2021, USA Today confirmed that Zachery Ty Bryan pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence stemming from an incident in October of the previous year. His sentence was three years of probation.
Then, in June of 2023, The Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy profile about Bryan alleging further criminal activity. Namely, four anonymous sources told the outlet that Bryan had them sign contracts intended to serve as terms for investments in a tech startup. They claimed that these turned out to be fake, defrauding them of thousands of dollars each.
Bryan himself spoke to THR at length about his legal troubles and downplayed the severity of his first court case. "I could've fought it... but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day," he said.
He also described himself as someone with alcohol issues, but not to the extent of what he would consider alcoholism. "Every day is a new day and there are stresses and triggers, but I'm learning coping skills," he said at that time. "It's an interesting journey as long as we can stay sober."