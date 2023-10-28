Big Brother 25: Reilly Smedley Knows Why She Was Evicted (& What She Would Change)

Former "Big Brother" Season 25 contestant Reilly Smedley unpacked the events leading up to her eviction and revealed what she would do differently if given the chance.

Season 25, Episode 6, which aired on August 16, saw the 24-year-old bartender from Nashville, TN evicted from the "Big Brother" house in a unanimous 12-0 vote. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross, Smedley discussed the reasons behind her eviction. She admitted that while she would happily repeat the experience, there were certain changes she would have made in order to keep her spot in the house.

"I definitely think I played hard right off the bat, and that ended up biting me in the butt," she said, chalking it up to her inherently competitive nature. "I'm such a competitor, I've been competitive my whole life, especially with myself. So, it's definitely a hard pill to swallow not making it as far as I had imagined I would."

The 12-0 vote made Smedley the second houseguest evicted from the long-running reality show's 25th season after molecular biologist Kirsten Elwin. As the first person ousted from the season, Elwin partly attributed her eviction to losing her first competition. According to "Big Brother" host Julie Chen Moonves in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elwin was evicted for reasons similar to Smedley. "She played too hard, too soon," Moonves said.