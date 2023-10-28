Lord Of The Rings: Yes, Frodo Does Talk To Legolas - But Only Once

"The Lord of the Rings" is one of the most engrossing and riveting fantasy tales ever told. Thanks to their epic scale, timeless storytelling, and incredible battle sequences, the trilogy of books and their cinematic counterparts have been leaving an indelible mark on fans for generations. However, what may be the strongest element of the story is its beloved cast of characters.

Of course, at the center of it all is the Fellowship of the Ring. But while the nine compatriots initially set out from Rivendell together, they are ultimately separated by an orc attack in Fangorn Forest and must embark on three separate journeys from there. This separation is responsible for the fact that Frodo (Elijah Wood) almost never speaks to several characters, particularly in the second and third films, and fans often point to the lack of direct interaction with Legolas (Orlando Bloom) specifically when this point is brought up.

However, the two characters do have one brief exchange, even if Frodo doesn't actually say anything to Legolas directly. At Elrond's council in Rivendell, the elven warrior joins Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Gimli (John Rhys Davies) in pledging his weapon to the young hobbit. In the scene, he says, "And my bow!" after Aragorn promises his sword, but that does seem to be it in terms of the two having any words with one another.