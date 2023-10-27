Where To Watch Frasier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The original version of "Frasier" has been a popular offering in syndication and on streaming for years, so if you're hankering for a rewatch after trying out Paramount+'s reboot of the series, you're in luck. The show airs every evening from 8 pm to 10 pm EST on CoziTV, which is available with many cable and satellite or streaming packages; adjust for your local time zone. "Frasier" also airs in long blocks on The Hallmark Channel, though as of press time it's on hiatus while they participate in their Countdown to Christmas lineup.
If you'd rather stream the show, you can see every season on Paramount +. The streamer offers a free weeklong trial, then subscriptions run $5.99 a month with some ads and $11.99 ad-free, minus add-ons. Hulu also has the show; packages run $7.99 a month with ads and $17.99 a month with no ads. Prime Video also has all 11 Seasons of the show, and you can watch the series ad-free with a subscription. And if you'd just like to sample a little bit of "Frasier," there's a way you can do that – or just own your favorite episode.
You can also buy individual Frasier episodes
If you'd only like to try "Frasier" on for size or want to own specific episodes without the extra cost of signing up for cable or a streaming service, you can also battle back those blues by buying Seasons or just a single episode of the program. Apple TV currently has the best available deal for the series online, offering episodes up for $.99 apiece. Google Play has individual episodes of the show up for $1.99 each, with full digital seasons going for $14.99.
If you'd like to have a permanent, practical copy of the show in your grip, you can also buy each season of "Frasier" on Blu-Ray, or a complete series set. Those are available through most online retailers and brick and mortar stores at varying price points.
Ultimately, whether you love him or hate him, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has inarguably become a pop culture institution after so many years on the tube. And now you can pour yourself a cup of fancy, black espresso and stream, buy, or hunker down and watch all of his original adventures.