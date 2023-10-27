Where To Watch Frasier

The original version of "Frasier" has been a popular offering in syndication and on streaming for years, so if you're hankering for a rewatch after trying out Paramount+'s reboot of the series, you're in luck. The show airs every evening from 8 pm to 10 pm EST on CoziTV, which is available with many cable and satellite or streaming packages; adjust for your local time zone. "Frasier" also airs in long blocks on The Hallmark Channel, though as of press time it's on hiatus while they participate in their Countdown to Christmas lineup.

If you'd rather stream the show, you can see every season on Paramount +. The streamer offers a free weeklong trial, then subscriptions run $5.99 a month with some ads and $11.99 ad-free, minus add-ons. Hulu also has the show; packages run $7.99 a month with ads and $17.99 a month with no ads. Prime Video also has all 11 Seasons of the show, and you can watch the series ad-free with a subscription. And if you'd just like to sample a little bit of "Frasier," there's a way you can do that – or just own your favorite episode.