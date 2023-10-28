The Ending Of The Silence Of Water Season 2 Explained

"The Silence of Water" Season 2 is an Italian murder mystery show following another police investigation led by inspectors Luisa Ferrari (Ambra Angiolini) and Andrea Baldini (Giorgio Pasotti). Castel Marciano, a quaint seaside village near Trieste, Italy and the Slovenian border, has experienced yet another tragedy following the events of Season 1 — the double murder of a mother, Sara Liverani (Margherita Laterza), and her teenage son, Luca Liverani (Pietro Belloni).

The investigation in Season 2 uncovers criminal activities, buried secrets, and deep-seated resentments that have been festering for years. Like Season 1 of the series, the investigation in the second season reveals the dark underbelly of an idyllic town, as well as deadly secrets within the Liverani family, their friends, and extended family. The last episode uses misdirection and imagined scenarios to mislead the audience before finally revealing who the killer is and the shocking reason they killed Sara and Luca.

Although the crime at the heart of the season is ultimately solved and the killer confesses, in the last moments of the season, Elio Moras (Stefano Pesce) shoots Andrea in his backyard as Roberta (Camilla Filippi) and Matteo (Riccardo Maria Manera) watch in horror. This shocking turn of events leaves us with plenty of unanswered questions, so please read on as we delve into the ending of "The Silence of Water" Season 2.