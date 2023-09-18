Who Plays The 'It's Not Going To Fit' Lady In The New Allstate Commercial?

A good advertisement does more than sell a product. It also pinpoints something inherent in the customer — not just as a consumer, but at the core of their character. That's the crux of Allstate's "Not Going to Fit" ad campaign, in which the protagonist, played by Dot-Marie Jones, serves as a stand-in for the company's customers. "Some people just know that's not going to fit," says the narrator in voiceover. "Those are the people who know to choose Allstate." It may not be as recognizable a campaign as the Allstate "Mayhem" guy, but it points to the coveted characteristics of someone who chose Allstate as their insurance provider: competent, confident, and decisive.

In the 30-second TV spot, Jones' character always knows when something is going to fit. She's spatial reasoning incarnate, never overcome by hubris or second-guessing. An oversized box in a car trunk? Couldn't be her. A turkey too big for the oven? Not on her watch. An ill-fitting article of clothing? She would never.

As the narrator puts it, "She's a human measuring tape and she knows Allstate is the right fit for her." Moreover, she applauds others for their own ability to know when something is going to fit. At the end of the ad, she marvels over a driver maneuvering confidently into a garage, even with a kayak affixed to the roof.

Jones brings no-nonsense swagger to the performance. It's the sort of role Jones has played elsewhere, including as Coach Kelly in "Lizzy Maguire" and Billy Eichner's colleague, Cherry, in 2022's "Bros."