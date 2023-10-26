Trick 'R Treat 2 Gets An Official Update From Director Michael Dougherty

In 2007, director Michael Dougherty crafted what would soon become a new Halloween favorite for many with "Trick 'r Treat." Fans have been itching for a follow-up to the horror anthology and it finally seems like some substantial steps are being made.

Taking place in a fictional Ohio town, "Trick 'r Treat" chronicles five different stories taking place during Halloween that are all interconnected by the appearance of a mysterious trick-or-treater known as Sam (Quinn Lord). Since 2009, Dougherty has hinted at the possibility of a sequel and even announced its development in 2013, but nothing materialized from this news. At 2022's Beyond Fest, the "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" director shared that a "Trick 'r Treat 2" is finally in active development, and more recently, Dougherty revealed that things are actually moving along.

"I will say this ... the sequel is in active development with Legendary," the director told Collider's Perri Nemiroff during an October 21 screening of the original. "I'll go so far as to say that we have several drafts of a script." Dougherty has reunited with several key collaborators from both "Trick 'r Treat" and his 2015 film "Krampus" to develop the screenplay, storyboards, and concept art. "But so much of it is timing, and as you know, we just got out of a strike, so the next step, fingers crossed, would be looking at budget, of course, schedule, and all the rest," Dougherty said.

As if the update wasn't exciting enough, Dougherty and company have another treat in store for fans.