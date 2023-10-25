Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer Reveals Premiere Date For Donna's Return
After a timey-wimey break, "Doctor Who" is returning to the small screen. The classic British science-fiction series is weeks away from releasing a trio of 60th-anniversary specials that feature the Fourteenth (yes, previously Tenth, we know) Doctor (David Tennant) on yet another quest to save Earth. Disney+ is now the show's official streaming home — outside of the U.K. and Ireland. For everyone's favorite Time Lord, the latest trailer bears the proud mark of "Disney+ Original Specials," a category that also includes Marvel's "Werewolf by Night."
Now, we finally know when to expect the heartwarming — albeit confusing — reunion of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and the Doctor. (No, we have no idea yet how Donna will recover her memories without dying after that tear-jerking Season 4 finale where the Doctor wiped her mind to save her from the Tardis' wibbly-wobbly magic ... so hopefully the Doctor does!) The first of three anniversary specials will air on Disney+ on November 25. Within the streaming service's official PR announcement, we also learned the names of the upcoming specials: "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder" (which airs December 2), and "The Giggle" (which airs December 9). Still, we'll have to wait until 2024 for The Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) debut season to air.
Disney's trailer adds very little but says a lot
Disney's latest trailer for "Doctor Who" hardly covers new ground. All the main players featured therein and nearly all of the displayed footage have been seen in previous and significantly longer trailers.But the one-minute trailer does an apt job of summarizing what viewers can expect to see during the Fourteenth Doctor's return. Of course, he must join forces with Donna and their space cop friends at UNIT to defeat the Celestial Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) — a cosmic entity with a vendetta against the Doctor. We also see Kate Lethebridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) asking: "What do we do this time, Doctor? How do we fight the human race?" The trailer ends with a fleeting shot of the highly-anticipated Fifteenth Doctor (Gatwa), smiling with confidence.
Yet the trailer continues to raise the same important questions. Why did the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whitaker) regenerate into a previously known body? Will Donna survive her latest adventure with the Doctor? Why is the Celestial Toymaker playing with flower petals and Gatling guns? While we wait to uncover these cosmic mysteries, here's exactly what episodes you need to watch before tuning into the David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunion.