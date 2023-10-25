Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer Reveals Premiere Date For Donna's Return

After a timey-wimey break, "Doctor Who" is returning to the small screen. The classic British science-fiction series is weeks away from releasing a trio of 60th-anniversary specials that feature the Fourteenth (yes, previously Tenth, we know) Doctor (David Tennant) on yet another quest to save Earth. Disney+ is now the show's official streaming home — outside of the U.K. and Ireland. For everyone's favorite Time Lord, the latest trailer bears the proud mark of "Disney+ Original Specials," a category that also includes Marvel's "Werewolf by Night."

Now, we finally know when to expect the heartwarming — albeit confusing — reunion of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and the Doctor. (No, we have no idea yet how Donna will recover her memories without dying after that tear-jerking Season 4 finale where the Doctor wiped her mind to save her from the Tardis' wibbly-wobbly magic ... so hopefully the Doctor does!) The first of three anniversary specials will air on Disney+ on November 25. Within the streaming service's official PR announcement, we also learned the names of the upcoming specials: "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder" (which airs December 2), and "The Giggle" (which airs December 9). Still, we'll have to wait until 2024 for The Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) debut season to air.