Chicago Fire: Why Did They Get Rid Of Vargas?

In the pilot episode of NBC drama "Chicago Fire," working among eventual longtime series staples like Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) is a firefighter with Truck 81 named Jose Vargas (Mo Gallini). He maintains a role as a member of the show's ensemble cast for its first string of episodes before his storyline comes to an arguably premature end in Season 1, Episode 9. This remains Gallini's final appearance, save for a flashback in the Season 3 premiere.

Vargas' departure from the Firehouse 51 crew is the result of a tragic accident that befalls him in his final proper "Chicago Fire" episode. At its start, Vargas and Severide extinguish a fire at a machine shop. While successful, Vargas succumbs to a coughing fit so serious he has to get checked out at a hospital. It turns out he suffered lung damage after inhaling magnesium. As a result, Vargas is forcibly placed on long-term disability leave after Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) determines that he'll be unable to perform his duties as a firefighter because of the damage to his lungs and muscles.

After his unfortunate departure, Vargas shows up at the firehouse one more time to hang out with his work buddies but soon feels unwelcome now that he's no longer an active crew member. While Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide affirm that Vargas belongs at Firehouse 51, this moment nevertheless marks the character's endpoint.