James Gunn Can Fix Superman's Movie Villain Curse (By Learning From Batman)

All eyes are on James Gunn when it comes to the Man of Steel's future. The co-president of DC Studios and current helmsman of live-action Superman movies has plenty of superhero experience, but even he has never been in charge of such a project of such gravity. Can he pull off the impossible and give the world a truly great Superman film for arguably the first time since 1978?

Fortunately, there's a way to put together "Superman: Legacy" that plays to both Gunn's offbeat sensibilities and Superman's Boy Scout image. Even better, said way also fixes one of the biggest problems in past "Superman" movies — which is their terrible villain game.

On the surface, this might seem like a pretty awful thing to say, but think on it. Yes, many "Superman" movies have featured extremely intimidating villains — both the Terence Stamp and Michael Shannon versions of General Zod are excellent — and delightful mastermind enemies such as Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor. There's just one problem: It's always one of those two guys, and repeating Zod and Luther is getting very, very tired. In order to establish itself as the Big Blue's new beginning, "Superman: Legacy" needs to level up its antagonists. To do this, Gunn must crack open the comic books, avoid Luthor and Zod, and borrow Batman's fromplaybook when it comes to villain diversity.