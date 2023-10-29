Loki Season 2: Some MCU Fans Think They Spotted A Sneaky Quantumania Clue

With the multiverse at play, things can get complicated quickly, and viewers must pay attention in "Loki" to pick up on subtle hints. For example, in "1893," fans can see the year in which characters are present as well as information as to whether they're on the Sacred Timeline or a Branched Timeline. When we first meet Victor, he's on the Sacred Timeline. However, after he receives the book from Renslayer, it goes into a branched one, making that version of Victor a variant. This makes it all the more critical that Victor one day create the Time Sphere so that he can travel through time, space, and dimensions, eventually making his way to the Sacred Timeline, which is where we find Kang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

This means Victor Timely, at least originally, is where he's supposed to be. He isn't a variant, but getting that book turns him into one. It's possible he then goes on to take control over the TVA to eliminate timelines with other Kang variants to prevent the multiversal war He Who Remains was so worried about. However, as long as Victor is on the timeline, there's always a possibility Kang can return even if all of the branched timelines get pruned. This may set up a way to defeat Kang once and for all in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." If they can eliminate Victor on the main timeline, there may be no other way for other Kangs to form.

It's all connected, and with more Kangs lurking out there, it's safe to say the Avengers will get into plenty more multiverse shenanigans in the future.