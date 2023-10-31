Aquaman's Patrick Wilson Has Played Two DCEU Characters Thanks To Zack Snyder

Though the current iteration of the DC universe is set to wrap up now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of the billion-dollar ship, Warner Bros. still has to debut the projects that were planned prior to the regime change. The final film on the docket is James Wan's highly anticipated "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," in which Jason Momoa may play the aquatic hero for the last time.

It's made for an uncertain future and a bittersweet 2023 for the studio, but at least audiences are all but guaranteed to have a good time with the upcoming film. In "Lost Kingdom," Aquaman is forced to team up with his half brother (and number one hater), Orm (Patrick Wilson), to defeat the nefarious Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Orm is an absolute standout in the first "Aquaman," and it'll be great to see Wilson square up against Momoa one last time in the DCEU.

What's interesting is that Orm isn't the only character that Wilson has played in the superhero franchise. Back in 2016, director Zack Snyder roped the "Insidious" star in to voice the president of the United States in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." It's purely a voice cameo, but Wilson's inclusion in the flick makes him one of the few actors to play multiple characters in the DCEU.