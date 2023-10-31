Aquaman's Patrick Wilson Has Played Two DCEU Characters Thanks To Zack Snyder
Though the current iteration of the DC universe is set to wrap up now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of the billion-dollar ship, Warner Bros. still has to debut the projects that were planned prior to the regime change. The final film on the docket is James Wan's highly anticipated "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," in which Jason Momoa may play the aquatic hero for the last time.
It's made for an uncertain future and a bittersweet 2023 for the studio, but at least audiences are all but guaranteed to have a good time with the upcoming film. In "Lost Kingdom," Aquaman is forced to team up with his half brother (and number one hater), Orm (Patrick Wilson), to defeat the nefarious Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Orm is an absolute standout in the first "Aquaman," and it'll be great to see Wilson square up against Momoa one last time in the DCEU.
What's interesting is that Orm isn't the only character that Wilson has played in the superhero franchise. Back in 2016, director Zack Snyder roped the "Insidious" star in to voice the president of the United States in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." It's purely a voice cameo, but Wilson's inclusion in the flick makes him one of the few actors to play multiple characters in the DCEU.
DCEU directors love working with Patrick Wilson
While speaking with Metro in 2016, Patrick Wilson casually discussed his relationship with director Zack Snyder, with whom he had previously worked on 2009's "Watchmen." "That was a, 'Hey, would you voice the president?' and I would have loved to do it and just have nobody know, like it just go uncredited," he said. Though Wilson never returned to the role, it shouldn't be surprising that he ended up returning to the DCEU given that he's worked with James Wan a number of times, appearing in his "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" franchises.
During a press event for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Collider was on hand to hear Wan candidly open up about his relationship with Wilson. "And there's a reason why I keep working with Patrick Wilson — he's so versatile, he really can kind of, you know, 'Oh, you know, you want me to play this guy full-on villainy? I'm happy to do that,'" Wan said, adding that there's a mutual trust that persists between the two. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" hits theaters on December 20.