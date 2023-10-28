Superman's New Costume Is METAL (And So Is His New Sword)

DC Comics/Rafa Sandoval

"Action Comics" #1058 opens with Superman feeling the impacts of the shapeshifter's relentless attack. He quickly realizes he's somehow vulnerable to the Blue Earth alien and feels his organs literally stopping and starting again with each blow. Eventually, Superman takes down his opponent by making Dorian's ears bleed with high-pitched noises as he calls on one of SuperCorp's satellites to send a powerful blast via laser canons to incapacitate him. The fight ends while Norah Stone is talking to media outlets, as she hints that Superman isn't the only person capable of gaining great powers through solar radiation and that she has exciting things to show the people of Metropolis.

When Superman returns home, he's greeted by John Henry Irons (aka Steel), his armor-wearing ally who is currently working to improve the world through innovation and technology. Clark shares that Stone has found a way to siphon his powers, which, while returning, are coming back too slowly. After the Man of Steel asks for help, Irons goes into the Steelworks Foundry and builds Superman a suit of armor much like his own. The issue ends with the reveal of Superman's shiny new look, featuring a long red cape, trunks, and a massive sword with the iconic "S" emblem embedded on its hilt.

Superman needs all the help he can get to take down Blue Earth, and with his new armor and sword, he's seemingly got his best chance yet to take them down. Time will tell if the new gear is enough to stop the shapeshifters for good or if Superman will have to dig even deeper.

"Action Comics" #1058 by DC Comics is available in comic book stores and via online retailers now.