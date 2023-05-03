MCU Theory - Avengers: Secret Wars Will Finally Depict A Comic-Accurate Origin For Venom

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an adaptation, not a recreation, of Marvel's comic book catalog. That means that while some things might be similar to how they were on the page, a perfect one-to-one replication is never inherently the goal. So, it's pretty cool when something on the screen lines up with how it was originally represented on the page. And the upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is currently set to release down the road in 2026, has an opportunity to do that very thing with one of Spider-Man's biggest storylines.

And which storyline is this? Well, the introduction of the symbiote, of course, which goes on to bond with somebody else and call themselves Venom. Because while two versions of Venom have appeared on film, neither of them have been faithful to the origins presented on the page.

First off, though, for casual fans: the upcoming Avengers film in question takes its name (and presumably at least some plot cues) from a massive comic book crossover from the 1980s titled "Secret Wars," in which the obscenely powerful space god known as the Beyonder snatches up all of Earth's heroes and villains and makes them duke it out on a planet of his own creation. And it is there, on Battleworld — yes, that's what it's called, phenomenal cosmic power rarely comes packaged with subtlety — that Spider-Man first officially discovers the symbiote. In the context of the story, Peter believes that this black goo is just a hi-tech suit upgrade. He doesn't discover that Venom is Venom until much later, in his own comics.