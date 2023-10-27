Blue Bloods Season 1 Clip Goes Viral For An Embarrassing Reason

"Blue Bloods" has always been a bit of a sleeper hit for CBS. It gets solid ratings but never really gets a ton of buzz on social media the same way something like "Succession" or "The White Lotus" does. Now, the show has gone viral on TikTok for all of the wrong reasons.

The TikTok channel @an.film66 posted a clip from Season 1, Episode 3 — "Privilege." The scenes follow Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) as he investigates a series of sexual assaults. First, he interviews a woman since her car was seen in the vicinity, but she claims she doesn't have to talk to him due to diplomatic immunity, as her husband is the deputy consul of Argentina. Next, he speaks with her son, who automatically comes across as shady. However, his father, the diplomat Claudio Calso (Ronald Guttman), soon enters the picture and tells his son he doesn't have to answer anything due to diplomatic immunity.

It's easy to see why the "Blue Bloods" clip has gone viral, as the comments are filled with people making fun of the show for misunderstanding the concept of diplomatic immunity. Numerous people point out how it only applies to the diplomat, not their family members. It's obviously used in this episode to give Danny an obstacle to overcome, but for a show grounded in realism and actual police techniques, it comes across as one of many "Blue Bloods" plot holes.