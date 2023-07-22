Blue Bloods Plot Holes We Still Can't Explain

Among the most-watched cop dramas on television, "Blue Bloods" stars Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, New York's Police Commissioner, tasked with lowering crime and keeping his family together at the same time. The series isn't your typical police procedural, with much of it focused on the family dynamic of the Reagans, a law enforcement clan that includes Frank's son, Detective Danny Reafan (Donnie Wahlberg), beat cop Jamie (Will Estes), and Erin (Bridget Moynahan), a prosecutor who later in the series becomes the city's District Attorney.

Debuting in 2010, "Blue Bloods" was an instant hit for bringing a fresh take to the cop show genre. Though formulaic at times — each episode ends with a family dinner where all the problems of the day are hashed out — the series never fails to deliver meaningful drama, whether it's a gripping, suspenseful murder mystery, an action-packed thriller, or a tear-jerking romance. But with 13 seasons and counting, it's also found itself full of plot holes. Some of them are broad continuity issues, others are contrivances that don't jive with the real world, and others are just sloppy writing that leaves fans wondering what the heck just happened.

Whether you've watched every episode or just a handful, you've probably noticed at least one "Blue Bloods" plot hole. The series has managed to tie up a few, but these are the ones we still can't explain.