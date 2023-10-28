Ahsoka Finale Theory: Thrawn's Jedi Insult May Change The Future Of Star Wars
Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is back in the "Star Wars" spotlight via "Ahsoka," and heroes are already attempting to take him down before he can execute his terrible plans. First and foremost is Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself, who tries valiantly to prevent Thrawn and his forces from escaping Peridea and returning to the "Star Wars" galaxy. During their brief chat, Thrawn refers to her as a Ronin, which is known in Japanese culture as a samurai lacking a master or lord. This jab brings up an interesting point about the state of the Jedi post-Empire.
It's no secret that Ahsoka is far from a traditional Jedi at this point in her life. Long ago, she left behind the tenets of the Jedi Order, instead opting to forge her own path with the Force as her ally. She has traversed the stars on her own, helping out the Rebel Alliance and pursuing personal goals. In this way, she's something of a Jedi Ronin. Redditor u/mojobytes commented in a thread regarding the "Ahsoka" series finale. "The fact that Thrawn definitively brought the concept of a Ronin Jedi into canon means there would have to be a few out there at least," they wrote.
The user also mentioned Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) comment about Bokken Jedi. Bokken is a Japanese word for a wooden katana-like weapon used in kenjutsu, but according to Skoll, Bokken Jedi are those trained after the fall of the Jedi Order. Are there more of these Bokken Jedi out there, trained by wandering Ronins? If so, have these Ronin established Jedi sects of their own that can potentially reemerge in future "Star Wars" projects?
Could Ronin Jedi factor into the Rey Skywalker movie?
After spending years taking over the streaming scene on Disney+, "Star Wars" will return to the movies in the near future. It has come to light that a film dedicated to Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) is in active development and is set to follow the events of the fandom-dividing "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Now a fully realized Jedi, the plot is said to focus on Rey and her attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order. With the concept of Ronin Jedi now at the forefront of some fans' minds, they could impact the story in a range of ways if they're indeed out there.
In their aforementioned comment, u/mojobytes theorized that Rey could have to try to unite the many Jedi factions now populating the galaxy under one banner. All the while, she could learn about the history of the Jedi going back to the High Republic Era or further. Then again, u/DarthSatoris raised a good point: why didn't Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) try this before establishing his new Jedi Order after the Battle of Endor? U/mojobytes posited that he could've tried to reach out to those he was aware of, only for them to join him, reject him, or choose to coexist alongside him.
In the vein of Jedi evolving with the times, u/rexter2k5 put an interesting twist on the Skywalker legacy in their comment. "The 'Skywalkers' should just become a new sect of literal ronin Jedi that take on the name Skywalker...Nomads who travel the stars as the force wills them," they wrote. They concluded that Rey and her Skywalkers could become Ronin Jedi themselves, following the Force, keeping the galaxy safe, and rejecting the dogmatic old ways that led the Jedi to fall so long ago.