Ahsoka Finale Theory: Thrawn's Jedi Insult May Change The Future Of Star Wars

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is back in the "Star Wars" spotlight via "Ahsoka," and heroes are already attempting to take him down before he can execute his terrible plans. First and foremost is Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself, who tries valiantly to prevent Thrawn and his forces from escaping Peridea and returning to the "Star Wars" galaxy. During their brief chat, Thrawn refers to her as a Ronin, which is known in Japanese culture as a samurai lacking a master or lord. This jab brings up an interesting point about the state of the Jedi post-Empire.

It's no secret that Ahsoka is far from a traditional Jedi at this point in her life. Long ago, she left behind the tenets of the Jedi Order, instead opting to forge her own path with the Force as her ally. She has traversed the stars on her own, helping out the Rebel Alliance and pursuing personal goals. In this way, she's something of a Jedi Ronin. Redditor u/mojobytes commented in a thread regarding the "Ahsoka" series finale. "The fact that Thrawn definitively brought the concept of a Ronin Jedi into canon means there would have to be a few out there at least," they wrote.

The user also mentioned Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) comment about Bokken Jedi. Bokken is a Japanese word for a wooden katana-like weapon used in kenjutsu, but according to Skoll, Bokken Jedi are those trained after the fall of the Jedi Order. Are there more of these Bokken Jedi out there, trained by wandering Ronins? If so, have these Ronin established Jedi sects of their own that can potentially reemerge in future "Star Wars" projects?