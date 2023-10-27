Frasier: Roz's Name Is A Heartwarming Tribute Most Fans Never Knew About

When Dr. Frasier Crane returned to television following the end of "Cheers" in 1993, his own series was ostensibly about the strained relationships with his blue-collar father Martin (John Mahoney) and pretentious brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce). But the standout dynamic is the one between Frasier and his producer at KACL, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin).

Sardonic and strong-willed, Roz is the down-to-earth yin to Frasier's haughty yang. She isn't afraid to call out his holier-than-thou attitude, or to rustle up some on-air drama for the sake of ratings (we all remember when she accepted a call from Frasier's ex-wife Lilith, much to his chagrin).

Many an online ode has been penned about Roz; IndieWire called the character "the audience insert, a relatable voice of reason that grounds the series as its own moral compass." Those are especially kind words considering Roz is based on the real-life television producer of the same name, who died from cancer in 1991.

A producer on the "Cheers" spin-off "Wings," Doyle worked alongside "Frasier" creators David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee. "Wings" aired from 1990 to 1997 and takes place at a small airport in Nantucket. When they began developing "Frasier" for NBC, Angell, Casey, and Lee named Roz after their former colleague as a tribute to her legacy. Doyle's other producer credits include "The Slap Maxwell Story" and "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd."