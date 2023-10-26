Killers Of The Flower Moon And Goodfellas: 5 Eerie Similarities You Likely Missed

Though director Martin Scorsese has made a career out of bringing all kinds of different tales to the big screen, the director is best known for his crime movies. While some focus on the lives of desperate men turning to the dark side, like "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy," others like "Shutter Island" and "The Departed" take well-worn tropes of psychological terror or corrupt cops and turn them on their heads.

The latest from the filmmaker is "Killers of the Flower Moon." Based on the murders of Native American people from the Osage Nation that took place in Oklahoma in the 1920s, the film charts yet another reckoning with American history as it has commonly been told, peeling back the layers of respectable society to show the dark underbelly lurking in the shadows.

However, "Killers of the Flower Moon" also has a lot in common with another Scorsese film, "Goodfellas." Aside from directing both films, the legendary filmmaker also worked as a co-writer on the two movies, which is much more rare. As it stands, Scorsese currently holds dozens of directing credits but far fewer writing credits, many of which were much earlier in his career. That's just the tip of the iceberg, however, in terms of what the two projects have in common.