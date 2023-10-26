The Problem With Jon Stewart's Cancellation Is More Complicated Than You Think

"The Problem with Jon Stewart" has been abruptly canceled at Apple TV+ just weeks before taping for Season 3 was scheduled to begin. The political talk show, which embraced the same general format and irreverent humor that its host made popular on "The Daily Show," marked Stewart's return to the medium after a six-year hiatus. The reason for the show's cancellation, however, isn't as simple as just low viewership or dwindling interest.

Stewart has never shied away from making enemies. His work on "The Daily Show" spearheaded a whole movement of comedically-tinged, left-leaning political talk shows that includes John Oliver's critically acclaimed "Last Week Tonight" and other now-defunct series like Hasan Minhaj's "Patriot Act" and "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee." Throughout his career, Stewart has used his platform to comment on everything from American warmongering and domestic gun laws to racial justice and veterans' healthcare. His style has always been bold, and he's often lambasted right-wing politics and corporate America in particular.

Now it seems that those strong views may have led to the cancellation of "The Problem." A report from The New York Times cites several sources close to the show who have claimed that Apple and Stewart parted ways over "creative differences." However, the report suggests that Apple's real motivation is far more political than artistic.