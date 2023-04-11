Trevor Noah's True Successor On The Daily Show Must Be Kal Penn, And It's Not Even Close

Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" not only defined the network, it became an institution in late night television. During the early-Netflix, pre-social media world of the early 2000s, Jon Stewart turned the show into a satirical news juggernaut that analyzed and spoofed not only newsmakers but news media as well. Stewart and his correspondents, like John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and Samantha Bee, all became expert interviewers and debaters who, though liberal-leaning, held all politicians accountable. It was a beacon of light for many during the intense 2004 presidential election, dubbed "Indecision 2004," which earned "The Daily Show" its second Peabody award.

Trevor Noah took over hosting in 2015, shortly before the even more fraught 2016 presidential election. However, with Noah's unexpected exit in September 2022, the producers decided to try something different — using 2023 as a global audition, playing with formats and trying out hosts. And so, since 2023 began, "The Daily Show" has thrown us 10 different guest hosts, changing weekly, starting with Leslie Jones. With March 30, John Leguizamo brought the current chapter to a close.

We're curious to see how "The Daily Show" continues its transition, but at this point, we're ready to call who the best host is, and argue why he should be the one to inherit Noah's mantle — and yes, as you've gathered, it's definitely Kal Penn.