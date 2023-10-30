Kingsman's Matthew Vaughn Wants To Reboot Star Wars With A Bold Skywalker Idea
If writer-director Matthew Vaugh was ever given the opportunity to work in the "Star Wars" universe, he's made it clear that he doesn't want to expand upon the sprawling story that George Lucas began telling in 1977.
Instead, the "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" filmmaker told Josh Horowitz during a recent episode of his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that he'd like to do a reboot the original "Star Wars" film with all of the principal characters fans first met "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."
"For me, doing a 'Star Wars' movie is to play with the characters I love ... if they said to me they'd reboot 'Star Wars' and actually have Luke Skywalker, [Han] Solo and [Darth] Vader and 'Do your version of it,'" Vaughn told Horowitz. "Everyone would say, 'You're an idiot to try,' but that would excite me."
Vaughn is no stranger to diving into beloved film franchises and giving his spin to the origins of classic characters. Among the director's stellar list of credits is the 2011 X-Men origin film "X-Men: First Class," where he examined the earlier years of Charles Xavier-Professor X (James McAvoy) and Eric Lensherr-Magneto (Michael Fassbender).
Vaughn says the 'Star Wars' franchise needs the big screen again and focus on the Skywalker family
The reason Vaughn would be willing to tackle such a gargantuan task is simple: It's going on 50 years since "Star Wars" was released. "Why are the ['Star Wars'] characters so hallowed that from 1977 you can't re-do it for a new audience?" Vaughn asked "Happy Sad Confused" host Josh Horowitz. In addition, Vaughn's desire to reboot "Star Wars" with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Han Solo is because he believes the current "Star Wars" series on TV are straying from the story of the Skywalker family. On top of that, Vaughn believes "Star Wars" needs to be a big-screen movie experience again.
"'Star Wars' is the Skywalker family and that's where I think they've gone wrong. They've forgot," Vaughn told Horowitz. "They've done brilliantly in TV, but it needs an epic new film. That's what I would do [i.e. reboot Luke]. Everyone is going to go bats**t crazy but let's bring it on. If you want a new generation, make the movie for them. The old generation, hopefully you make it well enough that they enjoy it."