Kingsman's Matthew Vaughn Wants To Reboot Star Wars With A Bold Skywalker Idea

If writer-director Matthew Vaugh was ever given the opportunity to work in the "Star Wars" universe, he's made it clear that he doesn't want to expand upon the sprawling story that George Lucas began telling in 1977.

Instead, the "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" filmmaker told Josh Horowitz during a recent episode of his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that he'd like to do a reboot the original "Star Wars" film with all of the principal characters fans first met "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."

"For me, doing a 'Star Wars' movie is to play with the characters I love ... if they said to me they'd reboot 'Star Wars' and actually have Luke Skywalker, [Han] Solo and [Darth] Vader and 'Do your version of it,'" Vaughn told Horowitz. "Everyone would say, 'You're an idiot to try,' but that would excite me."

Vaughn is no stranger to diving into beloved film franchises and giving his spin to the origins of classic characters. Among the director's stellar list of credits is the 2011 X-Men origin film "X-Men: First Class," where he examined the earlier years of Charles Xavier-Professor X (James McAvoy) and Eric Lensherr-Magneto (Michael Fassbender).