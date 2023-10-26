Spider-Man 2 Has A Touching Black Panther Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Years on, the Marvel community continues to mourn the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died at the age of 43 in 2020 due to colon cancer, and the actor has received several nods and tributes in various pieces of Marvel media since then, with arguably the most notable being 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." These tributes aren't just limited to "Black Panther" projects either. As it turns out, the 2023 video game "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" has a special homage to Boseman nestled deep within the concrete jungle of New York City.

While swinging around the city, players may stumble upon the Wakandan Embassy — one of several nods to other Marvel superheroes and places-of-note that can be found in the game. The location actually includes a small interactable easter egg. Shared on X, formerly Twitter, if players go to the front of the building, they'll be prompted to press a button to "Honor." Doing so will cause Spidey to perform the Wakandan Salute, a clear tribute to Boseman and his character.