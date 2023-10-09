Loki Season 2: Who Plays General Dox?

"Loki" Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 leaves off, introducing a slew of new characters as it continues everyone's favorite god of mischief's time-traveling adventure. While there are plenty of returning faces, like Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), audiences meet a few new characters in Episode 1, like General Dox (Kate Dickie), who doesn't take too kindly to the realization that everyone who works at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is a variant.

Dickie has had a long career both on TV and in movies, but her time playing Lysa Arryn on "Game of Thrones" is undoubtedly where most people will recognize her from. The youngest daughter of House Tully, Lysa is in love with Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), leading her to kill her husband, Jon Arryn (John Standing), the Hand of the King. Outside of Westeros, Dickie played Agnes on the miniseries "The Pillars of the Earth" and DCI Diane Oban on "Annika," with a brief appearance as Mother Superior on "Peaky Blinders."

On the big screen, Dickie was a part of the star-studded cast of "Prometheus," playing Ford, the ship's medic, alongside Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, and Charlize Theron. She also played Katherine in "The VVitch: A New-England Folktale," a First Order monitor in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," the queen in "The Green Knight," and Halldóra the Pict in "The Northman."