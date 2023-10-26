Frasier Episode 4 Teases A Classic Character's Big Return

Contains overall general spoilers for "Frasier"

"Frasier" has been slowly but surely sowing the seeds for an upcoming guest star with masterful regularity. Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) is set to pop up during the show's first season in a guest-starring turn. This untitled episode, according to Entertainment Tonight, will feature Lilith appearing at the birthday party of Freddy Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and his ex-wife are slated to clash at this party, which will undoubtedly make life difficult for Freddy, and Episode 4 of Season 1 lays in some groundwork for Lilith's upcoming return.

During Episode 4, while participating in a pub trivia night with his friends as well as Freddy, Frasier replies to an unheard question, "My ex-wife, Lilith! No, I'm kidding, the Arctic Circle!" He then turns to an embarrassed Freddy and apologizes. Lilith also comes up as a topic of discussion during Episode 1, where Frasier claims that Freddy's bleak sense of humor resembles that of his ex-wife, and in Episode 2, where he blames Lilith for failing to tell Freddy who his real father is after a misconstrued story he tells to a reporter leads to Frasier "admitting" he killed his son, forcing the two of them to do some fancy social footwork.

This, naturally, won't be the first time Lilith has ever appeared on "Frasier" — in fact, over time, she has proven to be the show's strongest link to its "Cheers" past.