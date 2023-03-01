The Frasier Revival Is Bringing Back Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith

These days, the mark of a truly great classic TV series is its ability to snag a revival from a streaming service. Every streamer needs to draw in new subscribers, and a surefire way to accomplish that is by taking a pre-existing intellectual property and reviving it for the modern era. Plenty of services have already seen great success with this, especially Paramount+, which has brought back "iCarly" and "Criminal Minds." It's dipping back into the revival pool with an updated take on the classic '90s sitcom, "Frasier."

The series originally ran from 1993 to 2004 over the course of 11 seasons. The sitcom spin-off picked up with psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), who was originally introduced on "Cheers." He hosted a radio talk show in Seattle and maintained a colorful assortment of supporting characters who played nicely off of his high-brow sort of humor.

One supporting cast member who won't return is David Hyde Pierce, who plays Frasier's younger brother, Niles, on the original series. Fortunately, it's just been announced that a crucial person in Frasier's life will be back, namely his ex-wife, Lilith, played by Bebe Neuwirth.