Spider-Man: Alfred Molina Gets Classic Doc Ock Look In No Way Home Concept Art
Few superheroes can boast a fanbase quite as impressive as that of Spider-Man. Like Batman, the web-slinger is one of the few comic book characters who is popular enough to support multiple franchises based on its characters being released simultaneously or shortly after one another.
However, for Peter Parker's biggest fans, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was an extra special treat. Taking clear inspiration from the success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the film contained three separate Spider-Men and united them against villains from all three live-action series.
Naturally, fans were more than happy to see the return of characters like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but what they may not know is that he could have had a way more comic-accurate look in the crossover film event. In a book titled "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie," concept art can be seen of Doc Ock in his traditional green and yellow colors, and it's bound to have longtime fans of the webhead and his villains nodding with satisfaction at the accuracy of the design.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared images of the art
Spider-Man News shared pictures of the more traditional designs on X. The first shows a grinning Doctor Octopus leaning against two of his robotic arms while his two remaining attachments prepare him a drink. Everything from the colors of his suit to his haircut to his layered metal belt calls back to his comic book design.
The same user also shared a second look at concept art from "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the second picture, three of his four arms stand ready while the fourth offers Doc Ock some coffee or tea. This design is darker, with black boots and no trace of the yellow coloring, but is still more comic-accurate than what we got in "Spider-Man 2" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Still, when you consider how beloved Sam Raimi's run with the "Spider-Man" franchise was and how "Spider-Man 2" is generally seen as the best of the trilogy, Marvel Studios' decision to bring back the trenchcoat look from the sequel is likely a smart one that was made with careful care. After all, the team clearly wanted him to look how he looked in the film that so many fans saw previously. All the same, for superfans of our favorite Daily Bugle reporter, these bits of concept art will no doubt stand as impressive alternate designs for the iconic villain.