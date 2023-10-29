Spider-Man: Alfred Molina Gets Classic Doc Ock Look In No Way Home Concept Art

Few superheroes can boast a fanbase quite as impressive as that of Spider-Man. Like Batman, the web-slinger is one of the few comic book characters who is popular enough to support multiple franchises based on its characters being released simultaneously or shortly after one another.

However, for Peter Parker's biggest fans, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was an extra special treat. Taking clear inspiration from the success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the film contained three separate Spider-Men and united them against villains from all three live-action series.

Naturally, fans were more than happy to see the return of characters like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but what they may not know is that he could have had a way more comic-accurate look in the crossover film event. In a book titled "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie," concept art can be seen of Doc Ock in his traditional green and yellow colors, and it's bound to have longtime fans of the webhead and his villains nodding with satisfaction at the accuracy of the design.