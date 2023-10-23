Here's How To Watch The Nun 2 At Home

2023 has been nothing short of a fantastic year for horror. From independent productions like the sleeper hit "Talk To Me" to big-budget franchise fare like "Scream VI," horror fans have been eating all year thanks to a diverse array of projects to choose from. As the year begins to wrap up, audiences can now revisit some of their familiar favorites at home. One major standout this year is "The Nun II," the latest entry in the ever-expanding, billion-dollar-grossing "Conjuring" universe.

The nefarious and terrifying Nun (Bonnie Aarons) first appeared in 2016's "The Conjuring 2" and immediately sent chill down the spines of viewers. One of the most popular figures in the film, the Nun was afforded her own self-titled spin-off flick in 2018. "The Nun" grossed over $360 million worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing horror flicks that year. Naturally, a sequel, which debuted earlier this September was commissioned. Like its predecessor, "The Nun II" lit up the box office, and currently boasts a worldwide haul of $257 million.

With its box office momentum lightening up, Warner Bros. is sending the film to streaming, right in time for Halloween. Per Variety, "The Nun II" begins streaming on Max on October 27. Don't have a Max subscription? Stateside, the spooky "Nun" sequel is currently available for rent or purchase on digital storefronts like Apple TV, YouTube, and more for $19.99 USD and $24.99 USD, respectively. Physical media fans can purchase "The Nun II" on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14.