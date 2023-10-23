Here's How To Watch The Nun 2 At Home
2023 has been nothing short of a fantastic year for horror. From independent productions like the sleeper hit "Talk To Me" to big-budget franchise fare like "Scream VI," horror fans have been eating all year thanks to a diverse array of projects to choose from. As the year begins to wrap up, audiences can now revisit some of their familiar favorites at home. One major standout this year is "The Nun II," the latest entry in the ever-expanding, billion-dollar-grossing "Conjuring" universe.
The nefarious and terrifying Nun (Bonnie Aarons) first appeared in 2016's "The Conjuring 2" and immediately sent chill down the spines of viewers. One of the most popular figures in the film, the Nun was afforded her own self-titled spin-off flick in 2018. "The Nun" grossed over $360 million worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing horror flicks that year. Naturally, a sequel, which debuted earlier this September was commissioned. Like its predecessor, "The Nun II" lit up the box office, and currently boasts a worldwide haul of $257 million.
With its box office momentum lightening up, Warner Bros. is sending the film to streaming, right in time for Halloween. Per Variety, "The Nun II" begins streaming on Max on October 27. Don't have a Max subscription? Stateside, the spooky "Nun" sequel is currently available for rent or purchase on digital storefronts like Apple TV, YouTube, and more for $19.99 USD and $24.99 USD, respectively. Physical media fans can purchase "The Nun II" on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14.
Should you watch The Nun II?
"The Conjuring" cinematic universe shows no signs of stopping. Like most franchises, the series came from humble beginnings. Under the direction of horror maverick James Wan, "The Conjuring" hit cinemas in 2013 and quickly became a hit. A year after, Wan and Warner Bros. began work on a spin-off, titled "Annabelle." Since then, the franchise has considerably expanded and boasts nine films, including "The Nun II." With so many films in "The Conjuring" universe, should horror fans and prospective viewers even watch "The Nun II"?
Jeremy Mathai of /Film had mixed feelings on the film, discussing how the sequel feels bogged down and stuck in the motions because of its adherence to "The Conjuring" universe. "But neither does it succumb to the shortcomings that bedeviled its predecessor," Mathai wrote, adding that the film is less ambitious and less rewarding. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 52% Rotten rating, confirming it's a safe enough bet for horror junkies. The sequel, directed by "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" director Michael Chaves, has a much higher Rotten Tomatoes score than its predecessor, which boasts a mediocre 24% score.
Audiences, who tend to be harsher on horror films, gave "The Nun II" a C+ CinemaScore. Ultimately, fans of "The Conjuring" franchise should definitely watch "The Nun II" if they want to keep up with the spooky series' offerings. If prospective viewers have a Max subscription, where they can watch "The Nun II" for free, it's a no-brainer to give the latest thrillfest a shot.
How to watch The Nun I and other Conjuring films at home?
Interested in watching the entire "Nun" franchise? You're in luck, as the first "Nun" film is also streaming on Max. Once "The Nun II" hits the platform in late October, fans should be able to have a terrifying double-feature waiting for them. As great as a double feature could be, a marathon would definitely be better. With the release of "The Nun II," there are now nine films in the continuously expanding "Conjuring" franchise, meaning there's enough content to watch over several days (or one extremely long and chilling day).
"The Conjuring" is currently streaming in 4K on Max. Its 2016 sequel, however, is missing from the platform and can be found on Fubo TV. Fans can always purchase or rent the film on their favorite digital storefront. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," the first film in the mainline franchise to not be directed by James Wan, is also available on Max.
Next, there's the "Annabelle" franchise, which first started off in 2014. The first "Annabelle" is streaming on both Max and Hulu. The criminally underrated David F. Sandberg-directed "Annabelle: Creation" is streaming on Max, as is the 2019 threequel, "Annabelle: Come Home." And while "The Curse of La Llorona" isn't officially part of the "Conjuring" series (despite featuring a key character from the mainline franchise), that film is also available on Max.
If you don't have a Max subscription, where a decent portion of the "Conjuring" films are, you can rent or purchase the films on the likes of Apple TV, YouTube, and more.