Zack Snyder Announces Rebel Moon Prequel With A Sneak Preview

Zack Snyder's science fiction epic "Rebel Moon" is getting a comic prequel after the film's release. "Excited to announce that the @RebelMoon universe is expanding beyond the screen with a prequel comic series," the director announced on X (formerly Twitter). "Rebel Moon: House of The Bloodaxe" will take place five years before the events of the upcoming movie and put the spotlight on outlaw revolutionaries Devra (Cleopatra Coleman) and Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher).

"Rebel Moon" tells the story of Kora (Sofia Boutella), a fighter who teams up with warriors across the universe to take on the corrupt forces of The Imperium. The Netflix film first began as Snyder's pitch to Lucasfilm for a new "Star Wars" spinoff but later evolved into its own world. The movie features a stacked cast, including Boutella, Fisher, Coleman, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Free, and Anthony Hopkins. With an estimated budget of $166 million, the film is the first of a two-part story. The trailer for "Rebel Moon" was released this month, showing off the impressive world-building from Snyder.

After "Rebel Moon" — subtitled "Part One: A Child of Fire" — arrives on Netflix, Snyder's world expands in a new comic book series from writer Mags Visaggio ("Transformers vs. The Visionaries"), artist Clark Bint ("Murder Most Mundane") and colors from Francesco Segala ("House of Slaughter").