Killers Of The Flower Moon Has United Rotten Tomatoes Critics (Mostly)
Four years after his previous directorial effort, "The Irishman," premiered, legendary director Martin Scorsese has returned to the movies with "Killers of the Flower Moon." The film, based on the nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann, tells the real-life story of the Osage murders of the early 20th century. And based on the critical consensus, it is another instant classic from the legendary director.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" opened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, and it's an understatement to say that it was showered with adoration. It received a sustained standing ovation by the time the credits rolled, with many in attendance sharing various points of praise. Fast-forward five months, and the Scorsese feature has arrived in theaters for the general public to enjoy. Additionally, critics on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes have come along to share their two cents on the movie.
At the time of publication, "Killers of the Flower Moon" has a 92% Certified Fresh critic score, making it abundantly clear that the majority of critics are united in their appreciation for the film. Their reviews drive this point home even further.
The majority of critics love Killers of the Flower Moon (although some can't get over the length)
The Rotten Tomatoes reviews for "Killers of the Flower Moon" have made it clear that critics found a lot to love about the film.
Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse gave the film credit for its historical honesty and Martin Scorsese's masterful handling of that history — a point of praise echoed by numerous other critics. In telling this historical tragedy, The New York Times' Manohla Dargis noted that Scorsese effortlessly blends several genres together, describing the movie as "a romance, a western, a domestic drama, a whodunit and, finally, a police procedural." Within these genres, the performance of Lily Gladstone — the actor behind Mollie Burkhart — is a highlight, according to The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman. She also noted that Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are excellent, as per usual.
In fact, though it has been a sticking point for many, Kate Rodgers of Newshub finds the colossal 206-minute runtime perfectly acceptable, writing, "Scorsese is a masterful storyteller, and he likes to take his time. So, settle in for the three-and-a-half-hour-long rich tapestry of a film, and let it soak right in." However, for those who were more critical of the film, the long runtime and pacing have been cited as negatives. CNN's Brian Lowry wrote that the film's length did not translate to an epic scope, and concluded, "Scorsese has served up a movie that also plunges into a dark history and comes away with less bang for its bucks."
Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" is now playing.