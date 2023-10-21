Killers Of The Flower Moon Has United Rotten Tomatoes Critics (Mostly)

Four years after his previous directorial effort, "The Irishman," premiered, legendary director Martin Scorsese has returned to the movies with "Killers of the Flower Moon." The film, based on the nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann, tells the real-life story of the Osage murders of the early 20th century. And based on the critical consensus, it is another instant classic from the legendary director.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" opened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, and it's an understatement to say that it was showered with adoration. It received a sustained standing ovation by the time the credits rolled, with many in attendance sharing various points of praise. Fast-forward five months, and the Scorsese feature has arrived in theaters for the general public to enjoy. Additionally, critics on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes have come along to share their two cents on the movie.

At the time of publication, "Killers of the Flower Moon" has a 92% Certified Fresh critic score, making it abundantly clear that the majority of critics are united in their appreciation for the film. Their reviews drive this point home even further.