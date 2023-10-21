The Ending Of War Sailor Explained

Though the victory against the Nazis in the Second World War has been hailed as a major victory in the history of mankind, a tragedy underlies this victory, whereby many of those who risked and sacrificed their lives in this fight never got their recognition, and their traumas had been cast aside by Western society. Such was the case for the sailors in Norwegian merchant ships who were forced to risk their lives during the war transporting cargo that eventually aided the Allies' victory.

The Norwegian war movie "War Sailor" follows two such mariners — Alfred (Kristoffer Joner) and Sigbjørn (Pål Sverre Hagen) — who find themselves having to involuntarily join the Allies' war effort during World War II. The 2022 film, which was the most expensive Norwegian movie produced at a budget of $11 million, was selected as the country's submission to the 95th Academy Awards for consideration as the best international feature film, though it was not nominated. In 2023, "War Sailor" was released as a limited series on Netflix, with 30 minutes of additional footage spread across three hourlong episodes, and reached the platform's Top 10 rankings in its first few days.

While there have been countless movies and TV shows about World War II that follow the perspectives of soldiers of various nationalities, and many of these inarguably tend to be jingoistic, "War Sailor" breaks the mold by displaying the Norwegian experience of the war in all its grim and dispirited reality. In addition to the subtle style of storytelling the film employs, where viewers would often have to read between the lines, "War Sailor" carries some historical context that many viewers around the world may be unaware of. Read on as we explain the ending of "War Sailor" and everything else you need to know about the film.