The Ending Of The Ritual Killer Explained

"The Ritual Killer" stars Cole Hauser — famous for his role as Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone" — as homicide detective Lucas Boyd, a lone wolf cop with nothing to lose. Alongside him stands the one and only Morgan Freeman as Dr. Mackles, a professor of African studies well-versed in the cultural meaning of the movie's killings. Together, they must hunt down the murderer and stop him before he kills again, but there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye. Rounding out the main cast is Vernon Davis, an ex-NFL star who plays the movie's antagonist, Randoku.

First announced in 2021, "The Ritual Killer" is directed by George Gallo, who has established a working relationship with Freeman in recent years: They collaborated on 2019's "The Poison Rose," 2020's "The Comeback Trail," and 2021's "Vanquish." All three films were panned by critics, but that didn't stop the pair reuniting for "The Ritual Killer" in 2023. Following the release of the mystery thriller, audiences questioned the movie's bizarre ending. We're here to fill in the blanks in terms of what exactly happens at the end, why the film ends that way, and what the finale could potentially mean for the future of the characters.