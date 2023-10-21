Why Rick And Morty's Season 7 Nosedive On Rotten Tomatoes Is So Controversial

"Rick and Morty" Season 7 is off to a less-than-stellar start. The seventh installment of the animated series currently sits at 63% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 33%, making it the worst-reviewed season yet. While this suggests that the show has experienced a significant drop in quality, other factors have undoubtedly contributed to the low audience rating.

In early 2023, "Rick and Morty" co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment, ultimately leading to his firing from the show. Moreover, NBC News detailed accounts of Roiland's alleged attempts to pursue women, highlighting reports of sexual assault against him. However, Adult Swim's decision to part ways with Roiland has divided the "Rick and Morty" fan base, with some of his supporters even launching a petition to keep him around.

As such, "Rick and Morty" Season 7's low Rotten Tomatoes score could typify aggrieved fans launching a crusade against the show for firing one of its key players. "Rick and Morty" isn't the first TV show to be review-bombed for reasons that don't necessarily pertain to its quality (or supposed lack thereof), so the audience score should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, the critic scores also need to be considered here.