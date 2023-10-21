NCIS: Does Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo Die?

When an actor is ready to leave their show, especially if the production is a serialized drama, the writing room might choose to kill off their character. It's messy and always excessive but it's fairly common — just ask the folks over at "Grey's Anatomy" — so it wouldn't be surprising if someone with only a passing knowledge of "NCIS" would assume that Special Agent Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) is dead as a doornail. But while the character stopped appearing after Season 13, he actually isn't dead — in fact, he's now a daddy. While the remaining special agents fought crime, DiNozzo learned how to change diapers.

In Season 13, Episode 24, "Family First," which is often listed among the best "NCIS" episodes, DiNozzo discovers that he had a daughter with Special Agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and, instead of trying to juggle police work and a newborn child, he opts to focus all of his attention on her. In fairness, his decision is influenced by his belief that David is dead, which would be proven untrue. David was actually undercover, attempting to protect her remaining family. This ensured that their daughter had someone around to protect and parent her, so that's nice. In Season 17, David rejoins DiNozzo and their daughter, but this is done out of the sight of audience members; as of this writing, Weatherly still has yet to return to "NCIS."