What You Need To Know About Monosuit From Shark Tank

The ongoing 15th season of "Shark Tank" has already seen a bounty of entrepreneurial offerings ranging from faux chocolate to human remains disposal to baseball equipment. In Episode 2, Valentine Aseyo pitched his male leggings company Matador Meggings, made of sleek, form-fitting spandex. Monosuit, which is set to be featured in Episode 4, dares to ask, Why stop at the legs?

Founded in 2013 in Moscow by Mia Murr, Monosuit crafts innovative, unisex jumpsuits. For Murr, the idea was born out of a desire to streamline fashion. "At Monosuit we open people's minds to the idea of an easy-to-wear one clever piece of garment, which can be worn with the zipper upfront, backwards and even upside down," the company's website reads. "You don't have to have overstuffed bags and overload your wardrobe anymore."

Indeed, the versatile monosuits can be styled and layered for any activity, whether it's a jog, travel, or outfitted with a blazer for a business meeting. In coming up with the design, practicality was key; the monosuits feature patented secret zippers in the lower back, solving the awkward problem of wearing the suit in a public restroom without needing to strip down.

Here's everything you need to know about Monosuit.