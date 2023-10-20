5 Details About Buena Papa Fry Bar From Shark Tank

Restaurant chain Buena Papa Fry Bar founders James and Johanna Windon are among the business owners competing for a deal on Season 15, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank." Burgeoning restaurant chains have found plenty of success in the series' past, like "Shark Tank" Season 10's Fat Shack. Whereas Fat Shack's owners entered the studio with 11 locations to their name in 2019, they have since more than doubled that number.

Buena Papa Fry Bar's menu is comprised almost entirely of loaded fries. The Colombiano, for example, consists of a french fry base topped with refried beans, fried pork belly, chorizo, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Meanwhile, a dish titled The Americano resembles a loaded baked potato, with toppings including cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives.

On "Shark Tank," the Windons are hoping for the type of investment that will help their signature loaded fries to reach an audience as large as Fat Shack's. Here are five details about Buena Papa Fry Company that "Shark Tank" viewers interested in learning more about the company should know.